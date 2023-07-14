The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner take the field at Wrigley Field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The Cubs have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-120). The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (37.2%) in those contests.

Chicago is 14-19 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of its 89 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-22 21-25 18-24 24-23 27-36 15-11

