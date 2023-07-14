The Boston Red Sox (48-43) and the Chicago Cubs (42-47) will clash in the series opener on Friday, July 14 at Wrigley Field, with Brayan Bello pitching for the Red Sox and Kyle Hendricks taking the mound for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +115. A 9-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (6-5, 3.04 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 3.21 ERA)

Cubs vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 36 times and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a record of 9-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (52.9% winning percentage).

Boston has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 3-1 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cubs have won in 16, or 37.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 12 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

