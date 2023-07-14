Eloy Jimenez returns to action for the Chicago White Sox against Charlie Morton and the Atlanta BravesJuly 14 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-4.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .268 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Jimenez has recorded a hit in 44 of 59 games this year (74.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (23.7%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (20.3%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 47.5% of his games this season, Jimenez has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 28 of 59 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .296 AVG .236 .326 OBP .294 .448 SLG .491 9 XBH 14 5 HR 7 19 RBI 21 27/6 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings