Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ is available when the Chicago Cubs take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-3.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .247 with 63 walks and 33 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.8% of his 87 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (29.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.231
|AVG
|.261
|.358
|OBP
|.392
|.357
|SLG
|.412
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|16
|47/28
|K/BB
|47/35
|3
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (6-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.04 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
