Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Burger is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .220 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 15 walks.
- Burger has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 24.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has had an RBI in 22 games this year (30.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 73 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|31
|.262
|AVG
|.171
|.317
|OBP
|.231
|.631
|SLG
|.378
|21
|XBH
|11
|13
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|10
|41/9
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- The Braves are sending Morton (9-6) out for his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 26th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
