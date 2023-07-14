Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jared Young is available when the Chicago Cubs take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jared Young? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jared Young At The Plate
- Young is batting .200 with two triples, a home run and two walks.
- Young has picked up a hit in five games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this year, Young has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.308
|AVG
|.118
|.400
|OBP
|.167
|.846
|SLG
|.118
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/2
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.