Friday, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox square off against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

TV Channel: BSSE

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.569) and total hits (92) this season.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Robert will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 with one homer in his last outings.

Robert has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this year (60 of 89), with multiple hits 25 times (28.1%).

He has gone deep in 27.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 89), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this season (37.1%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 49.4% of his games this year (44 of 89), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (18.0%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .268 AVG .274 .324 OBP .335 .598 SLG .543 26 XBH 23 14 HR 12 26 RBI 25 47/10 K/BB 60/11 1 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings