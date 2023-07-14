Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner is back in action for the Chicago Cubs against Brayan Bello and the Boston Red SoxJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-4.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 60 of 81 games this year (74.1%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (33.3%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (6.2%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (27 of 81), with more than one RBI 12 times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 81 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.301
|AVG
|.247
|.349
|OBP
|.297
|.416
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|20
|16/10
|K/BB
|28/11
|11
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bello (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 5 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.