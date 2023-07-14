Nico Hoerner is back in action for the Chicago Cubs against Brayan Bello and the Boston Red SoxJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-4.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 60 of 81 games this year (74.1%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (33.3%).

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (6.2%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (27 of 81), with more than one RBI 12 times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34 of 81 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .301 AVG .247 .349 OBP .297 .416 SLG .341 11 XBH 12 4 HR 1 25 RBI 20 16/10 K/BB 28/11 11 SB 7

