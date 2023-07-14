Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seiya Suzuki returns to action for the Chicago Cubs against Brayan Bello and the Boston Red SoxJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .259.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 96th in slugging.
- Suzuki is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (46 of 70), with multiple hits 17 times (24.3%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.6%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 70 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|41
|.217
|AVG
|.288
|.331
|OBP
|.351
|.302
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|24/16
|K/BB
|49/17
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (6-5) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander went seven innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
