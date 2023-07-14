Seiya Suzuki returns to action for the Chicago Cubs against Brayan Bello and the Boston Red SoxJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .259.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 96th in slugging.

Suzuki is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (46 of 70), with multiple hits 17 times (24.3%).

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.6%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 70 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 41 .217 AVG .288 .331 OBP .351 .302 SLG .477 7 XBH 15 1 HR 6 11 RBI 17 24/16 K/BB 49/17 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings