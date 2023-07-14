Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-5.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .223 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- Anderson has had a hit in 38 of 67 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.9%).
- In 67 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In 12 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year (21 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.208
|AVG
|.235
|.231
|OBP
|.281
|.248
|SLG
|.275
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|27/4
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Morton (9-6) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.43), 53rd in WHIP (1.412), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.