Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (60-29) and the Chicago White Sox (38-54) squaring off at Truist Park (on July 14) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (9-6) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (3-7) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

White Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (33.3%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Chicago the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +220 moneyline listed for this contest.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (382 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule