Luis Robert and Sean Murphy hit the field when the Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves meet on Friday at Truist Park.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog White Sox have +200 odds to upset. A 9.5-run over/under is listed in the game.

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The White Sox have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 18 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on it winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 40 of 91 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 5-5-0 against the spread.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-25 17-29 16-24 22-29 28-38 10-15

