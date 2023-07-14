The Atlanta Braves (60-29) will look to Sean Murphy, currently on a three-game homer streak, against the Chicago White Sox (38-54) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (9-6) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-7).

White Sox vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-7, 4.08 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 86 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, June 28 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.

Kopech has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Kopech is looking to record his 11th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 appearances this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (9-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 3.43 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 39-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 26th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

