Yasmani Grandal is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-0.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 74 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 74), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has driven in a run in 16 games this year (21.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%).

He has scored in 16 games this year (21.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .241 AVG .260 .305 OBP .326 .370 SLG .378 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 14 24/8 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings