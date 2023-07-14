The field is dwindling at the Swiss Open Gstaad, with Zizou Bergs getting ready for a quarterfinal against Miomir Kecmanovic. Bergs is +1600 to win at Roy Emerson Arena.

Bergs at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Bergs' Next Match

Bergs will face Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 4:30 AM ET, after getting past Jurij Rodionov in the last round 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.

Bergs Stats

Bergs is coming off a 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 victory over No. 118-ranked Rodionov in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Bergs has not won any of his 10 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 10-11.

Bergs has a match record of 2-4 on clay over the last 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Bergs has played 21 matches and 21.2 games per match.

On clay, Bergs has played six matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 19.3 games per match while winning 46.6% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Bergs has won 82.0% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.

Bergs has claimed 72.7% of his service games on clay over the past year and 19.4% of his return games.

