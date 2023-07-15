The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .248 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

In 62 of 90 games this season (68.9%) Vaughn has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

He has homered in 12 games this season (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this year (35 of 90), with two or more RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .248 AVG .247 .330 OBP .314 .473 SLG .397 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 25 RBI 28 30/14 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings