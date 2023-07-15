After bowing out in the round of 64 of the Wimbledon in his most recent tournament (knocked out by Liam Broady), Casper Ruud will start the Nordea Open versus Alexander Shevchenko (in the round of 16). Ruud is the favorite (+250) at Bastad Tennis Stadium.

Ruud at the 2023 Nordea Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Ruud's Next Match

Ruud will face Shevchenko in the round of 16 of the Nordea Open on Thursday, July 20 at 5:00 AM ET.

Casper Ruud Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1600

Nordea Open odds to win: +250

Ruud Stats

In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Ruud was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 142-ranked Broady, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

In 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Ruud has gone 40-21 and has won two titles.

On clay over the past 12 months, Ruud has gone 21-6 and has won a pair of titles.

Ruud has played 27.8 games per match in his 61 matches over the past year across all court types.

In his 27 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Ruud has averaged 25.7 games.

Ruud has won 25.6% of his return games and 83.3% of his service games over the past year.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Ruud has won 85.2% of his games on serve, and 29.2% on return.

