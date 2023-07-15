Saturday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (42-48) and the Boston Red Sox (49-43) clashing at Wrigley Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on July 15.

The Cubs will give the ball to Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to James Paxton (5-1, 2.73 ERA).

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Red Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cubs have a record of 1-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
  • The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Cubs have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 24 (57.1%) of those contests.
  • Chicago is 26-20 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
  • Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 413 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 6 @ Brewers L 6-5 Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta
July 7 @ Yankees W 3-0 Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Rodón
July 8 @ Yankees L 6-3 Drew Smyly vs Gerrit Cole
July 9 @ Yankees W 7-4 Kyle Hendricks vs Domingo Germán
July 14 Red Sox L 8-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Brayan Bello
July 15 Red Sox - Marcus Stroman vs James Paxton
July 16 Red Sox - Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford
July 17 Nationals - TBA vs TBA
July 18 Nationals - TBA vs TBA
July 19 Nationals - TBA vs TBA
July 20 Cardinals - Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz

