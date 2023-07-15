Saturday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (42-48) and the Boston Red Sox (49-43) clashing at Wrigley Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on July 15.

The Cubs will give the ball to Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to James Paxton (5-1, 2.73 ERA).

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cubs have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 24 (57.1%) of those contests.

Chicago is 26-20 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 413 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).

Cubs Schedule