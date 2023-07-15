On Saturday, July 15 at 2:20 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (42-48) host the Boston Red Sox (49-43) at Wrigley Field. Marcus Stroman will get the ball for the Cubs, while James Paxton will take the mound for the Red Sox.

The Cubs are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (-105).

Cubs vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.96 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (5-1, 2.73 ERA)

Cubs vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a 24-18 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 1-2 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 21-23 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

