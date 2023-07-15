Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Rafael Devers and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Boston Red Sox matchup at Wrigley Field on Saturday, starting at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (9-6) for his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 10th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jul. 6 5.0 4 4 4 6 4 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 5.2 5 5 5 7 2 at Cardinals Jun. 25 3.1 8 6 3 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 6.0 4 2 2 5 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has recorded 95 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.323/.378 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has put up 67 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .302/.357/.518 so far this season.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, four home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1 at Brewers Jul. 6 4-for-4 2 1 3 8 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Devers has 87 hits with 20 doubles, 22 home runs, 32 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .256/.326/.509 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 14 3-for-5 2 2 2 9 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 97 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 34 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .288/.360/.469 slash line so far this year.

Turner brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

