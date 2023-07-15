Adam Duvall carries a two-game homer streak into the Boston Red Sox's (49-43) game against the Chicago Cubs (42-48) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Wrigley Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-6) to the mound, while James Paxton (5-1) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.96 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (5-1, 2.73 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (9-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, July 6.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.96 and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .205 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.73, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .201 batting average against him.

Paxton is aiming to register his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Paxton will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

In two of his 10 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

