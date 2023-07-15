Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .244 with 63 walks and 33 runs scored.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.
- In 52 of 88 games this season (59.1%) Happ has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (26.1%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (29.5%), including six games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|46
|.224
|AVG
|.261
|.350
|OBP
|.392
|.347
|SLG
|.412
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|16
|48/28
|K/BB
|47/35
|3
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 2.73, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
