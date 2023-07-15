Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet at Citi Field on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).

Mets vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .236/.317/.472 on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 7 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 2 at Diamondbacks Jul. 6 5-for-5 3 1 1 12 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 34 walks and 61 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .208/.310/.492 slash line on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 6 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 94 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 54 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .278/.379/.583 on the season.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has collected 116 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .323/.400/.560 so far this season.

Freeman has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with five doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 14 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

