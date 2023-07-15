Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .378, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.
- In 61 of 82 games this season (74.4%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (32.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year (34 of 82), with two or more runs nine times (11.0%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.299
|AVG
|.247
|.347
|OBP
|.297
|.412
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|20
|17/10
|K/BB
|28/11
|11
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Paxton (5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 2.73, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .201 against him.
