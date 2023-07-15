Richard Gasquet vs. Daniel Rincon: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
In the semifinals of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on Saturday, Richard Gasquet (ranked No. 51) takes on Daniel Rincon (No. 280).
Gasquet is getting -225 odds to earn a win against Rincon (+155).
Richard Gasquet vs. Daniel Rincon Match Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, July 15
- TV Channel: ABC
- Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni
- Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Richard Gasquet vs. Daniel Rincon Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Richard Gasquet has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Richard Gasquet
|Daniel Rincon
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|55.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.3
Richard Gasquet vs. Daniel Rincon Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Gasquet beat Luca Nardi 6-3, 6-4.
- Rincon reached the semifinals by defeating No. 132-ranked Thiago Agustin Tirante 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 on Wednesday.
- Gasquet has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.8 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 12 matches on clay over the past year, Gasquet has played an average of 24.4 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).
- Rincon is averaging 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 45.6% of those games.
- Rincon has averaged 26.7 games per match (26.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set through six matches on clay courts in the past year.
- Gasquet and Rincon have not matched up against each other since 2015.
