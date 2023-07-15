The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .255 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Suzuki has an RBI in 22 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 41 .209 AVG .288 .320 OBP .351 .291 SLG .477 7 XBH 15 1 HR 6 11 RBI 17 26/16 K/BB 49/17 0 SB 1

