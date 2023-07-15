Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .255 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Suzuki has an RBI in 22 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|41
|.209
|AVG
|.288
|.320
|OBP
|.351
|.291
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|26/16
|K/BB
|49/17
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Paxton (5-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has put together a 2.73 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
