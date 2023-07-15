The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .227 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 68 games this year.

In 12 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (30.9%), including five games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .208 AVG .242 .231 OBP .287 .248 SLG .281 4 XBH 6 0 HR 0 7 RBI 6 27/4 K/BB 35/10 2 SB 7

