Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trey Mancini is available when the Chicago Cubs battle James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-3.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Mancini has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (36 of 68), with at least two hits 11 times (16.2%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.9%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this season (18 of 68), with two or more RBI five times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (29.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.275
|AVG
|.204
|.348
|OBP
|.263
|.412
|SLG
|.282
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|34/11
|K/BB
|34/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 2.73, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
