Trey Mancini is available when the Chicago Cubs battle James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-3.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Mancini has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (36 of 68), with at least two hits 11 times (16.2%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.9%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this season (18 of 68), with two or more RBI five times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (29.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .275 AVG .204 .348 OBP .263 .412 SLG .282 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 12 34/11 K/BB 34/8 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings