Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog White Sox have +240 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -105 odds). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 8.5 -110 -110 -2.5 -105 -115

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The White Sox have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time. Chicago's last three contests have gone under the point total, and the average total during that run was 9.7.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 18 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 40 of its 92 games with a total this season.

The White Sox are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-25 17-30 16-24 22-30 28-39 10-15

