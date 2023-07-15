The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy will hit the field against Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 103 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 382 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.367 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (5-8) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Thursday, July 6 in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Lynn will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home Jesse Scholtens Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves - Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves - Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets - Away - Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets - Away - José Quintana 7/20/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/21/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.