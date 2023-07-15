Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (61-29) will square off with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (38-55) at Truist Park on Saturday, July 15. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

The Braves are -300 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+240). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 8 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (11-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (5-8, 6.03 ERA)

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 77 games, or 68.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 75% chance to win.

The Braves have a 7-1 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 18, or 32.7%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the White Sox the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +240 moneyline listed for this contest.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290) Tim Anderson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+270) Luis Robert 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Jake Burger 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+260) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.