Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Robert and others in the Atlanta Braves-Chicago White Sox matchup at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Robert Stats

Robert has 92 hits with 23 doubles, 26 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .269/.327/.564 slash line on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has put up 84 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 53 runs.

He has a slash line of .248/.322/.434 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Jul. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-2) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 28th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1 vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2 at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lance Lynn's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 55 RBI (119 total hits). He's also swiped 42 bases.

He's slashed .329/.408/.577 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rays Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 88 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .254/.358/.573 slash line so far this year.

Olson has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Rays Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.