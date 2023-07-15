Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs square off against the Boston Red Sox and James Paxton, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-1 with two RBI.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .262 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 35 of 56 games this year (62.5%), including nine multi-hit games (16.1%).
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has an RBI in 22 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|32
|.289
|AVG
|.240
|.326
|OBP
|.284
|.458
|SLG
|.380
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|16
|16/4
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.73, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
