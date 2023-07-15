The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.120 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 11 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .248.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 75 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.3% of them.

In six games this season, he has homered (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this year (16 of 75), with two or more RBI five times (6.7%).

He has scored in 16 of 75 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .241 AVG .254 .305 OBP .319 .370 SLG .369 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 14 24/8 K/BB 33/12 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings