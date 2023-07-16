On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.349) this season, fueled by 92 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

Benintendi is batting .333 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 78.3% of his games this year (65 of 83), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (27.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of 83 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

In 24.1% of his games this year, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .315 AVG .259 .383 OBP .319 .403 SLG .351 13 XBH 13 0 HR 1 9 RBI 17 28/16 K/BB 25/14 5 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings