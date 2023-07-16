Cubs vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (43-48) and Boston Red Sox (49-44) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on July 16.
The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (9-2) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (3-4).
Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have won 24 out of the 42 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Chicago has a record of 7-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago ranks 13th in the majors with 423 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ Yankees
|W 3-0
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Rodón
|July 8
|@ Yankees
|L 6-3
|Drew Smyly vs Gerrit Cole
|July 9
|@ Yankees
|W 7-4
|Kyle Hendricks vs Domingo Germán
|July 14
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brayan Bello
|July 15
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Marcus Stroman vs James Paxton
|July 16
|Red Sox
|-
|Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford
|July 17
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 20
|Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
