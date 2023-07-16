Nico Hoerner will lead the way for the Chicago Cubs (43-48) on Sunday, July 16, when they battle Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (49-44) at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +125 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been listed for the contest.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (9-2, 2.56 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (3-4, 3.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Red Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (-155) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Cody Bellinger hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Cubs have a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Red Sox have won 12 of 16 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +1000 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.