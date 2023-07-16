Rafael Devers and Nico Hoerner are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Sunday (starting at 2:20 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Steele Stats

The Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-2) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jul. 5 6.0 9 3 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 6.1 3 0 0 6 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 6.0 5 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1 vs. Rays May. 31 3.0 0 0 0 1 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 46 RBI (96 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .273/.321/.375 on the year.

Hoerner has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a walk and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has put up 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .305/.362/.531 slash line so far this season.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Devers has collected 88 hits with 21 doubles, 22 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.326/.509 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 14 3-for-5 2 2 2 9 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 1

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 21 doubles, 14 home runs, 34 walks and 56 RBI (99 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .290/.361/.475 on the season.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .436 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

