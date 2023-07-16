Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 16
Sunday, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Atlanta Braves and Kolby Allard, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .208 with six doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
- Andrus has gotten a hit in 32 of 62 games this year (51.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (16.1%).
- In 62 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (16.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (9.7%).
- He has scored in 13 of 62 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.265
|AVG
|.152
|.342
|OBP
|.231
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|21/11
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Allard (0-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
