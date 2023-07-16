Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has had a hit in 62 of 83 games this season (74.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (32.5%).
- He has gone deep in five games this season (6.0%), homering in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.7% of his games this season, Hoerner has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this year (35 of 83), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.297
|AVG
|.247
|.344
|OBP
|.297
|.407
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|20
|19/10
|K/BB
|28/11
|12
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
