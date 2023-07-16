Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .209 with a triple, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kolby Allard) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .223 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- In 56.5% of his 69 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 69 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 12 games this year (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (30.4%), including five multi-run games (7.2%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.208
|AVG
|.236
|.231
|OBP
|.280
|.248
|SLG
|.274
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|27/4
|K/BB
|37/10
|2
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.64 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Allard (0-0) gets the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
