Kolby Allard starts for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 104 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 388 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.371 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed 11 hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves - Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets - Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets - Away Touki Toussaint José Quintana 7/20/2023 Mets - Away Michael Kopech - 7/21/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away - -

