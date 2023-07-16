On Sunday, July 16 at 1:35 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (61-30) host the Chicago White Sox (39-55) at Truist Park. Kolby Allard will get the nod for the Braves, while Dylan Cease will take the mound for the White Sox.

The Braves have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+145). The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Allard - ATL (0-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the White Sox and Braves matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $24.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 78 times and won 53, or 67.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Braves have gone 27-10 (73%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (33.9%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won three of 10 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Jake Burger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.