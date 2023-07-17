Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .271.

Morel has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (33 of 52), with at least two hits 13 times (25.0%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (28.8%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this year (22 of 52), with two or more RBI 11 times (21.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 30 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .300 AVG .245 .323 OBP .325 .589 SLG .529 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 23 RBI 16 31/4 K/BB 33/11 2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings