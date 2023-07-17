Monday's game features the Chicago Cubs (43-49) and the Washington Nationals (37-56) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on July 17) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Cubs.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (7-6) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (4-7) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 24 (55.8%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 10-9, a 52.6% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 428 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

