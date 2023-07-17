Cubs vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's game features the Chicago Cubs (43-49) and the Washington Nationals (37-56) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on July 17) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Cubs.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (7-6) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (4-7) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 24 (55.8%) of those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 10-9, a 52.6% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 428 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|@ Yankees
|L 6-3
|Drew Smyly vs Gerrit Cole
|July 9
|@ Yankees
|W 7-4
|Kyle Hendricks vs Domingo Germán
|July 14
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brayan Bello
|July 15
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Marcus Stroman vs James Paxton
|July 16
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford
|July 17
|Nationals
|-
|Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 18
|Nationals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin
|July 19
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams
|July 20
|Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
