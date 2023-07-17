The Chicago Cubs versus Washington Nationals game on Monday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Cody Bellinger and Lane Thomas.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 21st in baseball with 100 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .397.

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

Chicago is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (428 total).

The Cubs rank 10th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Chicago's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.269).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the New York Yankees, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Smyly heads into this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Smyly has put up 12 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Brayan Bello 7/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals - Home Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 7/18/2023 Nationals - Home Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 7/19/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals - Home - -

