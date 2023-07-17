Lane Thomas and Nico Hoerner are among the players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Monday (starting at 8:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs' Drew Smyly (7-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 18 starts this season.

In 18 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 54th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 8 4.0 6 4 4 3 4 at Brewers Jul. 3 3.2 4 3 3 5 3 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 3.2 9 7 7 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 19 5.0 3 0 0 4 5 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 6.0 9 5 5 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Drew Smyly's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 97 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .273/.325/.380 on the year.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI (69 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .301/.358/.524 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 50 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .299/.348/.490 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.