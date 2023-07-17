The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.380) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has had a hit in 63 of 84 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits 27 times (32.1%).

In 6.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 29 games this season (34.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .297 AVG .247 .350 OBP .297 .416 SLG .341 12 XBH 12 4 HR 1 28 RBI 20 21/11 K/BB 28/11 12 SB 7

