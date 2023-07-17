Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is batting .192 with seven doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this year (27 of 63), with at least two hits nine times (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has driven home a run in 16 games this season (25.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 25 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|35
|.155
|AVG
|.219
|.265
|OBP
|.294
|.452
|SLG
|.474
|9
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|16
|33/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went 1 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
