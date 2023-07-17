The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is batting .192 with seven doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this year (27 of 63), with at least two hits nine times (14.3%).

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has driven home a run in 16 games this season (25.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 25 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 35 .155 AVG .219 .265 OBP .294 .452 SLG .474 9 XBH 14 8 HR 7 16 RBI 16 33/13 K/BB 53/11 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings