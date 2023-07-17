The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Mancini has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (38 of 70), with more than one hit 11 times (15.7%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.7%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 25.7% of his games this season, Mancini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .275 AVG .204 .350 OBP .263 .404 SLG .282 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 12 37/12 K/BB 34/8 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings